Optical illusion: Only sharp eyes can spot the hidden word ‘toxic’ in this confusing puzzle

Optical illusions and brain puzzles have become a favorite pastime on the internet, with thousands of people taking up the challenge to test their observation skills. The latest puzzle that is grabbing attention asks viewers to spot the hidden word “Toxic” in a grid full of the word “Taxic.”

The puzzle looks close to impossible at first sight. All the boxes have the same 5-letter words, and because of repetitive letters, our eyes often get confused. But if you slow down and carefully scan row by row, you’ll notice a small but important difference.

Why these puzzles trick the brain Our brain is used to spotting patterns. When the same letters keep repeating, it quickly assumes they are all the same and skips over tiny changes. That’s why small differences, like an “a” being swapped with an “o,” are easy to miss.

This puzzle shows how our eyes and brain are linked and work together. This also reminds us that whatever we see is not always what is really there.

Fun with a purpose Puzzles like this are not only fun, but also help us in a lot many ways. This helps us to stay focused, sharpen our memory, and also teaches us to notice every smallest detail. Such a puzzle reminds us that concentration and focus are very important to observe everything. This is also why such puzzles become so popular online. Netizens enjoy finding answers and feel competitive about how fast their friends find them, too.

So, how long did it take you to find the hidden word? If you spotted “Toxic” in under 20 seconds, you probably have sharp observation skills. If not, don’t worry, like every skill, it gets better with practice.