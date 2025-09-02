Optical illusion: Only the most observant people can spot the hidden toad in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are great at reducing stress and improving our concentration. As a result, many people are regularly taking part in these brain teasers. One such challenge that went viral on Reddit is asking users to locate a hidden toad within 10 seconds. Do you think you have what it takes to nail the challenge?

Optical illusion: Find the toad This optical illusion is not for beginners. At first glance, we see a grassy area with some green plants and green leaves. While it looks pretty dull, a toad is cleverly hidden somewhere in this image. Can you try and spot it within 10 seconds? Hint: Zoom in on the photo and try to focus on the center of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer The given optical illusion is colorful and contains multiple characters. We see a grassy area that has green leaves and a few flowers. As there are too many elements here and there, it is natural for many people to overlook the toad. This is what makes optical illusions fun. Even though the object you are looking for is right in front of your eyes, you often fail to perceive it.

In this optical illusion, the toad is a little above the center of the image. If you zoom in on the photo, you can see that it is brown in color and sitting on a leaf.

FAQs Where is the toad located in the optical illusion? The toad is slightly above the center of the image.

Why did so many people struggle to find the toad? Since the toad is cleverly hidden among green leaves, it was difficult for many people to spot it.

How can I become an expert at solving brain teasers on the internet? Besides regularly taking part in these challenges, you should always try to think outside the box to become an expert at solving brain teasers.