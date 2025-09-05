‘Apple’ or ‘Applle’? Viral optical illusion will challenge your observation skills to the limit

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills. Now, a new puzzle has gone viral. The challenge is simple: spot the misspelt word hidden in the grid of a word. You have only five seconds to find out where the odd one out is placed.

Optical Illusion: The challenge In the optical illusion, the players must find the odd word Applle hidden among rows of the word Apple. At first glance, the odd word out is difficult to spot, especially when you only have five seconds to do so.

While you are at it, it is better to either divide the image into quadrants to look for the spelling. A good trick is to look at smaller anomalies like extra letters or unusual spacing, since the way ‘Apple’ and ‘Applle’ are spelled is slightly different.

Why do optical illusions fascinate people? Optical illusions and brain teasers like this one remain popular because they trick the mind into misreading what seems obvious. Our eyes may scan rows of identical words, but our brains automatically ‘correct’ small spelling errors, which makes it difficult to notice subtle differences.

Studies suggest optical illusions like this also help the brain to slow down, look closer and sharpen cognitive skills. For many, the thrill of solving such optical illusions provides a quick dopamine boost. This explains why such challenges often trend on social media.

Optical illusion: The solution Have you been able to find the odd word out yet? If not, here is a little hint: you can look in the top right quadrant of the picture, and you will find the odd word out.

The odd word ‘Applle’ is hidden in the fourth row and ninth column from the left.

FAQs Q1: What is the odd one out in this puzzle? The odd one out is the word Applle, spelled with an extra “l.”

Q2: Where is it located? It can be found in the fourth row and ninth column from the left.

Q3: Why are such puzzles difficult? Our brains process words holistically, often overlooking small mistakes like an extra letter.