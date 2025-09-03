Optical illusion: Only those with high IQ and a sharp eye can spot '4A' in the grid of '44' in five seconds

Optical illusion challenge for the day is here, and solving this mind-boggling puzzle can be a great way to start your day. Being among the top trends on the internet, such games can be an ultimate test for your vision system, making you aware of your observational skills as well as your ability to perform under pressure.

At times, even seasoned players are left scratching their heads while trying to find the answer to the optical illusion, which cleverly utilizes colors, patterns, and sizes to play tricks with our eyes and brains. But taking part in such healthy exercises on a daily basis helps people boost their concentration and focus.

Optical illusion: What to do? The viral challenge for the day is quite simple. In this image, players get to witness multiple rows of the number '44'. But hidden somewhere in this picture is '4A'. People have been asked to spot the '4A' in the image. For this, they only get five seconds.

Often, players consider it an easy task, but get stuck when they actually start searching for the answer. The challenge for the day is a similar one. At first glimpse, many feel it should not take much time to spot '4A' among the multiple rows of '44'. However, you don't get to realize how quickly five seconds pass, and you still remain clueless about the actual location of '4A' in the image.

Need a hint? Both '44' and '4A' appear quite similar to each other in shape and size. This means players need to carefully examine every word in the image to spot the odd one out. If you are still struggling, then try to look somewhere near the center of the picture.

What makes such optical illusion challenges so fascinating is their ability to put to the test your focus and attention to detail. Such games prove to be a fun little workout for the brain and eyes.

Optical illusion: Answer You can count yourself among a handful of players if you were actually able to find '4A' among the sea of '44' in less than five seconds. Such people not only have sharp vision but are also considered great observers. In the viral image, '4A' is actually cleverly placed in the fifth column and fifth row from the right side.

FAQs What to do in the optical illusion challenge? The task here is to spot '4A' among the rows of '44'.

Where is '4A' located in the image? The answer is present in the fifth column and fifth row from the right side.