Optical illusion: Only those with sharp vision can spot Last among the sea of Fast in 10 seconds

Think you have sharp vision? Here's a mind-boggling optical illusion challenge to start your day with. Such puzzles have taken over the internet by storm, leaving even seasoned players scratching their heads to find answers. In recent times, people have started taking more interest in these brain teasers, trying to solve them on a daily basis. Besides being a fun activity, such challenges help people gain significant insights about their observational skills.

Optical illusions are famous for utilizing colors and patterns to come up with deceptive pictures that go on to play tricks with our brains. But a daily dose of such puzzles can certainly help in boosting the concentration, focus, as well as the intelligence quotient.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge? In today's challenge, the task is pretty simple and clear. The viral image features multiple rows of the word 'Fast,' but hidden somewhere in it is the odd word ‘Last.’

All that players need to do is to spot the word 'Last' among the sea of 'Fast'. At first, it looks like an easy task, but players only get 10 seconds to solve this game.

This challenge has gained significant attention on the internet, as only a handful of people have been able to spot the word 'Last' in the picture. Many have spent several minutes and still haven't found the answer. Try it out yourself to see how good your observational skills are.

Experts suggest that solving optical illusions frequently can sharpen your vision and encourage you to look beyond the obvious to find solutions to all types of problems.

Need a hint? If you are finding it hard to locate the different words in the image, then there is no need to worry. The word 'Last' is not located on the left side of the image and is cleverly placed somewhere around the center. Now, try to examine each word carefully to find the odd one out.

Optical illusion: Answer You certainly have brilliant observational skills and eyesight if you were able to find the word 'Last' in the image. The word 'Last' is placed in the seventh column and ninth row in the picture.

