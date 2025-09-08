Optical illusion stuns Reddit as users struggle to spot the hidden deer in viral challenge

Optical illusions have become all the rage on social media, with many still fascinated. The latest viral optical illusion will have you question your vision; the players must find a concealed animal. Finding the hidden animal in a forest is not as easy as it sounds.

Optical illusion: The challenge Posted on the popular forum Find The Sniper by a user named LukeZi11a, the picture was shared with a challenge: Find the deer! The image shows a forest with trees and bushes scattered across the frame. At first glance, many viewers reported seeing nothing unusual.

However, there is a twist! The original poster shared the twist with the hint, they wrote, “There’s two of them. If you find one, you should be able to find both.” This turned the optical illusion into a viral hunt with hundreds of views within hours of them posting it.

Optical illusion: Social media users react Many users took to the comment section, some even tried guessing where the second deer could be, but in vain. One user commented, “If there is two deer than the other is front of the corrugated tube.” Another user boasted about finding the deer quickly and wrote, “Idk how but i zoomed in on it immediately lol.”

A third user commented, “I found one but do not see the other.” While a fourth wondered where the other deer was at.

Why optical illusions work Experts have opined that optical illusions challenge the brain’s pattern recognition system. Instead of seeing it all equally, the brain filters details and focuses on what it assumes is crucial. In optical illusions, as such, the ‘hidden’ object often matches its surroundings, making it harder to spot.

Optical illusion: The answer Were you able to find the deer? Here is a little help: look at the right side of the image. Still struggling? Look at the left side of the far-right tree; you will see the deer peeking out of the bushes. It gets camouflaged into the bark and foliage. Once one is found, the second deer becomes easier to identify since it is hiding right behind the first deer.