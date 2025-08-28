Optical illusion: Reddit’s ‘Find the Sniper’ challenge stumps viewers — can you spot 2 lizards hiding in plain sight?

The internet is at it again, with a fresh optical illusion that has got everyone squinting at their screens. In a post shared to Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper, user u/rastroboy challenges viewers to spot not one, but two lizards hidden in plain sight on the ground. It looks simple at first glance, but it is sneakier than it looks.

The snapshot shows a familiar scene: what looks like a garden floor or patio, with stone ribs and crossbars casting shadows. Your job? Seek out two tiny lizards blending into textures and color, one angled upwards, the other tilted down. It is a medium-level “sniper” test, but many folks confessed it took longer than expected to spot them.

Clues from the Community As always with r/FindTheSniper, eagle-eyed Redditors leapt in with hints, one user wrote, "One of them is on Right side of trunk, looks like little L, near line where grass and road meet other is lower left quadrant on horizontal root, near where rocks." Some users were quick to boast, confessing they spotted the lizards in 10 seconds, while others joked one “lost its tail” and remained elusive.

Why This Illusion Works Here is why these puzzles stick: your brain filters out what it deems unimportant. Shadows, textures, and background patterns mask small shapes, until you consciously slow your vision down. When the hidden object finally emerges, there’s a satisfying thrill. These tiny “aha” moments are what make optical illusions so addictive.

The Locations Revealed Done squinting and still cannot find the lizards? Here is the answer. The first lizard is easier to spot; it is on the trunk towards the right edge. Meanwhile, the second lizard is much harder to spot; it is at the bottom, climbing upwards the trunk, it is camouflaged with roots and leaves, can you spot it? They hide in plain sight, yet it is so difficult to spot them.

FAQs Q1: What is the new “Find the Sniper” challenge about? It’s a viral puzzle on Reddit where users try to spot two camouflaged lizards hidden in a backyard photo.

Q2: Where was the challenge shared? The post was uploaded on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper by a Reddit user.

Q3: Why is it difficult to spot the lizards? The lizards blend perfectly with the tree bark and ground, making them almost invisible at first glance.