Optical Illusion: Ruled by logic or emotion? What you see first - apple or faces - reveals it

Optical illusion personality tests have become quite popular these days. Why? Because they’re simple, fun, and claim to uncover your inner thoughts and feelings in just a few minutes. But how do they actually work? These tests are based on basic psychological principles and can give insight into your personality very quickly.

Take this particular image, for example. It was first shared on Instagram by Marina Winberg. When you look at it, you might either see an apple core or two human faces. Marina says that what you see first can reveal whether you’re more of a logical thinker or an intuitive person.

“This image is a classic dual-illusion where you can either see two faces (a man and a woman) looking at each other OR an apple core—what you notice first says a lot about your mindset!” she wrote in her post.

To try it, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and relax. Then open your eyes, look at the picture, and take note of what stands out first. Here’s what it could mean:

1. If you saw the two faces first: “You’re a logical, analytical thinker with strong morals.

You think before you act, value stability, and solve problems creatively— but sometimes, curiosity gets the best of you!” — Marina Winberg

2. If you saw the apple core first: “You’re intuitive, emotionally aware, and great at reading subtle cues.