Optical illusion: This mind-bending brain teaser has stumped Reddit. Can you find the two kids?

Optical illusions are the latest trend on social media. These brain teasers allow users to engage their brains in a fun manner. The latest challenge to go viral on Reddit asks users to find two kids hidden in a field. A boy and a girl are almost invisible in the tall grass covering the field. Only the sharpest eyes will be able to find the two kids.

Optical illusion: What is the challenge? The photo features a field with grass stretching to the end of the horizon. There is a house visible in the field. At first glance, it seems to be greenery all around. However, two kids are hiding in the grass. Players need to find the children in 10 seconds.

The amount of green in the picture could make users feel that there is nothing hidden in the image. However, the tall crops easily cover two children. The brain may skip over the faces of the kids in the optical illusion. The crops in the photo make it tough for people to distinguish any distinctive factors in the photo.

Hint: Focus on the center and the right side of the photo. The children are hiding close by.

Optical illusion answer The brain teaser could be tough to solve for many people. Reddit users were quick to give their opinion on the optical illusion. “They are the children of the corn now,” an account joked.

One user wrote, “I think I see a printed t-shirt and some other fabric at the mid to lower right corner.”

Another said, “Just right of center. Stacked about a foot or so on top of each other. Vertically centered.”

The answer? One child is hidden in the center of the photo, with his face visible among the crops. The other is on the right side of the photo.

If you failed to solve this optical illusion, don’t worry. Regular practice can help improve your ability to spot details.

FAQs Where are the children hidden in the photo? The kids are hidden in the center and on the right side of the image.

How many kids are hiding in the photo? There are two children in the optical illusion.