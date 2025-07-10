Optical illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can spot number of 9s hidden among 8s in this brain teaser

A new optical illusion challenge is circulating that is causing people to pause and gaze, quite literally! The challenge is straightforward yet challenging: can you spot the number 9 concealed among numerous 8s in only 15 seconds? The puzzle features an 8-by-8 grid where the 9s are hidden. From a distance, these are very nearly identical, and therein lie both the charm and the frustration of this puzzle.

How many 9s can you spot? This brain teaser is beyond simply being a pastime. It truly enhances your concentration and conditions your mind to observe minor details. As the numbers 8 and 9 have a similar shape, it requires a keen eye to distinguish between them.

The easiest method to crack this puzzle? Examine every row attentively rather than hastily glancing over the image.

Don't worry if you tried and couldn't figure it out; a lot of folks miss a few! The right response is that the grid has 15 hidden occurrences of the number 9.

Your mind frequently looks up to the known patterns and overlooks minor differences. This is the reason these puzzles are highly favoured; they compel your mind to decelerate and observe meticulously.

Even if you missed some of the 9s this time, practising more of these illusions will build up your attention span and focus. The more you practise these illusions, the better you will get at noticing minute details.

The next time you encounter an optical illusion like this, give it a try. You may be surprised at how well your eyes (and mind) can improve with just a bit of practice!

FAQs What is an optical illusion? An optical illusion is a visual puzzle that tricks the brain into seeing something that may not be immediately obvious.

How do optical illusions work? They use patterns, colours, or shapes to confuse the brain and challenge your perception and focus.