Optical illusion test: Can you spot the hidden snake in this twisted mess of cables? Only people with sharp eyes can

A new optical illusion is going viral online for testing just how sharp your eyes really are. At first glance, the image seems like nothing more than a frustrating mess of tangled black and white cables, the kind you would find in any junk drawer. But look a little closer, and you will notice something slithery hiding in plain sight.

Optical illusion: Find the hidden snake This tricky photo, originally posted on Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper, is now being shared across the internet. Users are challenging each other with the question: Can you find the hidden snake among the wires? It is being called one of the toughest visual challenges yet, and only those with top-notch observation skills have managed to crack it quickly.

Optical illusions like this one work by overwhelming the eyes with cluttered details, making it harder for the brain to separate familiar shapes. The image here uses a bunch of tangled charging cables, audio wires, and cords to camouflage a real snake, and it's done so cleverly, it’s nearly invisible unless you focus very carefully.

Optical illusion answer Many viewers scroll right past the snake without realizing it is there at all. But look closely toward the bottom right area, near the edge of the drawer and under the cluster of black and white cords. That is where the snake’s scaly yellow and black body blends perfectly with the surrounding mess. The subtle pattern and color of the snake’s skin help it disappear right into the chaos of the cords.

People who finally spot it say they felt a chill, calling it a surprising find in what looks like a boring pile of electronics. Others have joked that they will never reach into their junk drawer without checking twice again.

FAQs Where is the snake in the image? The snake is near the top right of the image, blended with the black cords.

Is the snake real or photoshopped? The snake is real. It is hidden due to its natural color and texture.