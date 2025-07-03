Optical illusion test: Need eagle eyes to spot '183' in 8 seconds

The mind-boggling optical illusion for the day has kept many confused on the internet. Even the seasoned puzzle solvers are finding it extremely hard to find the number '183' in one go. Only a handful of eagle-eyed enthusiasts have been able to find the missing key within the required time. Do check this one out by putting your brain and eyes to the test.

These well-crafted optical illusions make perfect use of colour, light or patterns to check your visual abilities and mental strength. Questioning the inner psyche, such fun games are a great way to understand self- awareness skills.

Among the top trends on the internet, optical illusions have their own fan base. Blurring the line between reality and illusion, such games let us know more about our core strengths by challenging the visual system.

If you consider yourself among the pro players of optical illusion, then do try to find the missing key in today's challenge.

What's the latest optical illusion test? On social media platform X, a user named Charismatic Chioma has shared an image featuring multiple rows of the number '135'.

"Optical Illusion 8 Seconds Challenge: Only People with Eagle Eyes Can spot the Number 183... Let's gooo," she wrote.

The task here is to identify the hidden number '183' among the sea of '135'. Seems easy, no? Well, this needs to be done in less than eight seconds.

With a blue background, the photograph certainly makes it a daunting task to identify the missing number, since '183' and '135' almost appear the same in shape and size.

An optical illusion test like this can be a great way to test your IQ and peripheral awareness.

Need help? If you are finding it hard, then let's make it a bit easier for you. The number '183' is not present on the left side of the image. Make sure you go through each and every number carefully to find the difference between them.

The answer to the optical illusion The ones who have been able to locate '183' in quick time have brilliant eyesight and pay strong attention to detail.

But if you were unable to do so, then there's no need to worry.

In the comments section of the viral post, several X users have shared the answer for the puzzle. The missing number '183' is cleverly located in the second position of the second last column.

Do share this test with your friends and family members to know whether they have a strong eyesight or not.

