Optical illusion test: Eagle-eyed people can spot '993' in 8 seconds

The not-so-easy optical illusion for the day has taken social media by storm, leaving many clueless about the answer to a simple puzzle. Only the ones who consider themselves pro can solve the test. Are you one of them? Let's find out!

Advertisement

Using colour, light or patterns to come up with mind-boggling, deceptive illusions, these fun games are a perfect way for people to put their brains and eyes to the test and find out more about their visual abilities and mental strength. Optical illusions not only question your inner psyche but even help in understanding self-awareness skills, making them one of the top trends on the internet.

On social media, several users keep sharing such games, asking people to solve the puzzle or find the missing key in the required time frame. Those who are eagle-eyed are usually able to solve it, while most users keep scratching their heads to look for the answer.

Challenging the visual system, these games go on to blur the line between reality and illusion, thus making us aware of our core strengths and abilities.

Advertisement

Without wasting more time, let's get on to solve the puzzle for the day.

What's the test? On social media platform X, an optical illusion has been shared by one user, named Charismatic Chioma. The image features multiple rows of the number '998'.

The X user has asked others to spot the number '993' among the sea of '998'. It might appear simple to many, but the key here is that you only get eight seconds to solve the puzzle and find the hidden number.

"Optical Illusion 8 Seconds Challenge: Only People with Eagle Eyes Can spot the Number 993," the person wrote.

Advertisement

Featuring a green background, the image makes it highly difficult to identify the number '993'. Viewers have to carefully examine each and every number to get the right answer.

Need a hint? Those finding it hard, need not worry. Here we make things a bit easier for you. The number '993' is not present on the left side of the image.

Answer You truly have brilliant eyesight if you were able to find the missing key within time. Such people pay strong attention to each and every detail, making them sharp learners.

For those who were unable to do so, here's the answer.

In the comments section of the viral post, several users shared that the number 993 is placed in the third position in the second-last column.

Advertisement

Do consider sharing this challenge with your friends and family members to find out if they are able to solve the game.

FAQs 1. What's the optical illusion test for today? You have to find the number '993' among the multiple rows of '998'.

2. Where is '993'? The number is cleverly located at the third spot in the second last column.