Optical illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can spot the ‘O’ among these ‘Qs’ under 15 seconds

Optional illusions and brain teasers have taken over the internet right now, and this latest Eye Test is no exception. People are sharing it on their WhatsApp group chats and Instagram Stories to give a little challenge to their family members and friends to check how sharp their eyes are. One of the challenges going viral right now invites you to find the hidden ‘O’ in a group of ‘Qs’. Are you up to the task?

Optical illusion: Find the O in 15 seconds The fun challenge is that you have an image of a nearly filled grid full of similar-looking Qs that are evenly spaced out. But, there is one hidden ‘O’ hiding among these Qs somewhere in the mix. Sounds easy? Give it a try before you scroll down!

If you find this difficult, here is a small tip. Check each row carefully and don't rush. The O is just slightly different from the Qs, and you are most likely to spot it if you don’t scroll too fast.

Spot the difference: Did you find the answer? Still can't spot it? Let's help you, the ‘O' is hiding in the 6th Row and the 11th column from the left. If you didn’t find it in this attempt, try solving more optical illusions in your free time and you will keep getting better with practice.

These optical illusion puzzles are fun to share and pass the time. But, they have a more important function. The challenges are like a quick exercise for your brain that can help you improve your concentration. Also, these puzzles are great to test your eyesight, brain awareness and observation skills.

So, the next time any optical illusion or brain teasers pop up in your feed, don't scroll away. Test your brain and see how fast you can find the right answer.

FAQs What is an optical illusion? An optical illusion is a visual image that tricks the human brain into seeing something that is not there or is different from reality.

How does an optical illusion work? An optical illusion confuses human eyes and brain processes, causing a difference between your vision and reality.