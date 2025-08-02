Optical illusion stumps internet: Can you find 3 uncarved pumpkins in just 9 seconds?

A new optical illusion on social media has left users scratching their heads. This tricky visual puzzle, created by the well-known illustrator Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, asks viewers to find three plain, uncarved pumpkins hidden in a sea of Jack-o'-lanterns. Sounds easy? Think again.

Optical illusion: What is the challenge? Dudolf’s art is packed with details, and this latest challenge is no different. The scene is filled with dozens of grinning pumpkins, all carved with spooky faces, triangle eyes, and jagged mouths. Somewhere among them, though, are three ordinary pumpkins, no faces, no carvings, just quietly blending in. The goal is to spot all three in under nine seconds.

What makes this puzzle so tough is how cleverly the uncarved pumpkins are hidden. The colors and shapes across the image are so similar, your eyes have a hard time picking out the differences. You might catch one or two right away, but that last one? It has got people stumped.

Optical illusion: Where are the uncarved pumpkins? The key to finding the uncarved pumpkins is to look closely and carefully. Individuals with sharp eyes will be able to find the 3 uncarved pumpkins within the time limit. Still not able to find them? Here is a video showing how to find the uncarved pumpkins and solve this optical illusion.

Optical illusions like this one are not just fun and games. They play with our brain’s natural pattern recognition, how we group shapes, notice contrasts, and focus on faces. Scientists even study them to understand how our visual system works. In this case, Dudolf uses repetition and subtle tricks to make the plain pumpkins practically invisible.

FAQs Q1: Who created the viral pumpkin illusion? Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, is behind the illustration.

Q2: What makes this illusion difficult? The uncarved pumpkins blend in due to color and shape similarity, making them hard to spot.