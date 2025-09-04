Optical illusion: This challenge left users on Reddit confused, can you see the second lizard?

Optical illusions are making waves on the internet due to their ability to improve concentration. The latest brain teaser to go viral on Reddit asks users to find a hidden lizard within 10 seconds. Only people with a high IQ and excellent eyesight could solve it.

Optical illusion: Find the lizard This optical illusion was uploaded by a user named 08guru on the subreddit FindTheSniper. It features a downspout attached to a house. On one side of it, there is a small lizard on the pebbles. There is also a grassy area, with a few dried leaves scattered around it. A second lizard, companion to the first, is hidden somewhere in the photo. Can you find it within just 10 seconds?

Hint: The second lizard is not in the grassy area. Zoom in on the photo for a better look.

Optical illusion: Answer Optical illusions are great at improving eyesight. These challenges test our patience and ability to look beyond mere appearance. Most people who are restless miss the answer.

In this optical illusion, as the lizard’s complexion blends in with its surroundings, it is tough for many people to locate it. Look carefully, and you shall find the second lizard on the other side of the downspout, just above the pipe near the bend. It is straight across from the first lizard.

FAQs Where is the second lizard located in the viral optical illusion? The second lizard is straight across from the first one. It is on the other side of the downspout.

Why did so many people on the internet fail to notice the second lizard in 10 seconds? Many people on the internet failed to notice the second lizard because its complexion blends in with the mud it stands on.

Are there any benefits to solving these viral optical illusions? Of course. Solving viral optical illusions has multiple benefits, including the reduction of stress and a rise in creativity.

How do I get faster at solving brain teasers on the internet? Always zoom in on the photo and scan every nook and cranny of it. And if you are consistent, you will eventually get faster at solving brain teasers.