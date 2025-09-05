Optical illusion: Less than 1% can find the camouflaged snake in this photo

Optical illusions are one of the biggest trends on social media right now. Every day, users on sites like Reddit and X post different challenges that can leave players confused. A new post on Reddit’s popular r/FindTheSniper community has people squinting at their screens.

Shared by user OkLocal5525, the photo shows nothing more than a neat green bush sitting beside a pavement. The image looks ordinary at first sight, with just leafy bushes. But the twist is that a snake is clearly camouflaged in the bushes, yet many people miss it in plain sight. Only those with high IQ can solve the brain teaser in five seconds.

The challenge quickly caught attention, with hundreds of Redditors joining in to prove their observation skills. Some spotted the snake right away. For others, it took several minutes of zooming in and scanning the photo.

Optical illusion challenge: Find the snake The post came with a simple caption: “Find the snake.” That was enough to set off the hunt.

The rules are the same as every optical illusion in the subreddit - look carefully, and try to find the animal before checking the answer. But this one turned out trickier than expected. The greenery of the bushes helped the snake to blend effortlessly. Its natural color is so perfectly mixed in its surroundings that it is close to impossible to catch the reptile at first glance.

Optical illusion answer revealed Look carefully above and a little left of the center of the bush, you will notice the reptile’s head popping out. The snake is perfectly camouflaged with the leafy texture.

Why this challenge works Optical illusions like this are popular because they test how our brains and eyes work together. Our vision is drawn to bigger, brighter shapes, while smaller details, like a snake’s head among leaves, often go unnoticed.

For many, optical illusions are less about finding the answer and more about the thrill of trying. People share them with friends to see who can solve the brain teaser in the quickest possible time. And of course, the “aha” moment when you finally spot the hidden object is what makes the puzzles addictive.

FAQs Q1: What is the challenge in this optical illusion? The challenge is to spot a snake hiding inside a green bush in the photo.

Q2: Where is the snake located? The snake’s head is just above and slightly left of the center of the bush, poking out from the leaves.