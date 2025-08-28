Optical illusion: You have super sharp vision if you can spot the hidden frog in this photo

Optical illusions are the latest trend on the internet. If you like to test your observation skills, we have the perfect challenge for you. This viral optical illusion tests the players to the limit, asking them to locate a frog within 10 seconds. The challenge was initially uploaded by a user called sip-em_bears on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper.

Advertisement

Optical illusion: Find the frog At first glance, you have a close-up photo of a tree bark on the ground. A few pebbles are around it. All that you see is grey. However, a frog is somewhere cleverly camouflaged in this image. All players must do is locate the creature within just 10 seconds of their time.

Advertisement

Hint: Zoom in on the photo and carefully observe the rough textures of the tree bark.

Optical illusion: Answer The challenge was indeed hard, and many people were left confused. Many players failed to spot the frog because its complexion blends in with the grey color of the tree bark.

A few users wrote about their experience with the challenge on Reddit.

A user named annual_aardvark_war said, “Looks like there’s motion blur. Can’t find it”.

PithyGinger63 spent minutes on the challenge, but gave in. “I read all the answers and still can't find it…” they said.

Even though the challenge appears pretty difficult, if you look carefully, the frog is located just a little above the center in this optical illusion.

Advertisement

FAQs Where is the frog located in the viral optical illusion? The frog is located just a little above the center in this viral optical illusion.

Why could many people not find the frog? Since the frog’s dark complexion blends in with the grey color of the tree bark, it is difficult for many people to locate the creature in this brain teaser.

How do we benefit from solving optical illusions? Optical illusions improve our concentration and cognitive agility by teaching us to look beyond mere appearances.

How can I get quicker at solving brain teasers? Approach the puzzles with an open mind to improve your speed at solving brain teasers. Stay calm and take part in as many challenges as possible.