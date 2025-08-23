Optical illusion: Users say ‘hold my third dimension’ after seeing 3D effect

Optical illusions are fascinating internet users these days. Now, a new puzzle is blowing people’s minds online, and makes a simple flat image look completely three-dimensional. The viral post on Reddit has become a hot topic of discussion, with users debating how the optical illusion works and sharing their reactions.

The image appears to be flat at first glance, but when you stare at it long enough or move slightly, the effect changes dramatically. Many viewers say the longer they look, the more real and three-dimensional it appears, creating a sensation which almost tricks the brain into believing the picture has depth.

Optical illusion: Flat or 3D? The picture was shared by a Reddit user, Legal-Elevator92. The poster captioned the picture saying, “Cool optical illusion where a flat image looks 3D.”

The image shows three circles—two red and one blue. The innermost and outer circles are red and the one nestled between the two is blue. At first, the image seems to be two-dimensional. However, tilting the screen slightly gives an illusion of the image being three-dimensional.

Optical illusion: Users react with amusement and frustration The comments section on Reddit was filled with a mix of awe, humor and confusion. One user quipped, “Hold my third dimension, I am going in.” Another admitted that it messed with their eyes “hardcore.”

Others claimed the optical illusion was so strong it left them feeling disoriented. “My eyes are actually messed up now,” a user confessed.

However, not everyone could see the trick. One frustrated account said, “I don’t see it.”

A third user jokingly suggested a bizarre method to help. They advised the commenter to turn the brightness on their phone all the way up and added, “fill a container 30% with cooking oil, 50% with white vinegar, and 20% with water. Widdle a 27.38-degree ramp big enough for your phone. Place the ramp in the bottom of the container and your phone on top of it. Stand directly above, turn all other lights off, close your left eye and rapidly blink with your right 23 times while standing on your left leg. Then slap your forehead with last Sunday’s newspaper and you should be able to see it.”

Why do optical illusions fool us? Optical illusions exploit the way our brains interpret visual cues. Light shadow, contrast and movement can trick our minds into perceiving depth where none exists.

FAQs What is this viral optical illusion about? It’s an image circulating on Reddit that appears flat at first but looks three-dimensional when viewed carefully.

Why do people see the image as 3D? Our brains process visual cues like shading and perspective differently, making us believe there is depth in the image.

Where can I find this illusion? The image is trending on Reddit in the optical illusions and r/pics communities.

Do all viewers see the 3D effect? No, some people struggle to see the illusion, while others perceive it instantly.