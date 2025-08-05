Optical Illusion: You are a certified sniper if you can find all 3 hidden deer in this visual challenge

Some optical illusions rely on clever shapes and colors, but this one is all natural, and much harder than it looks. A new image from a user on Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper is challenging people to spot not one, but three deer hidden in plain sight.

Optical Illusion: Spot all 3 deer At first glance, it seems like a regular photo of a quiet grassy field with some trees and fencing. The background is dense and dark, while the front has more light and an open patch of green. Most people will immediately spot the deer standing clearly just under the left tree. But that is just the beginning. There are two more deer hidden farther back, blending so well into the trees and tall grass that even zooming in will not help much.

If you can find all three in under 30 seconds, congratulations, you have got the eyes of a trained sniper. No joke, this illusion has people squinting and double-checking parts of the picture multiple times.

Where are the deer hidden? Look closely and try to decipher the shape of the deer. The first deer is easy to spot, but the other two are camouflaged so well that they are nearly impossible to find. Here are the spots of all the deer.

The first deer is near the bottom left, standing proudly in the open.

The second deer is the centre, nearly vertical, barely separated from the background trees.

The third one is almost centered near the right fence post, with just the head and part of the neck visible in the darker area.

Nature’s camouflage is really on full display here. Unlike drawn illusions, this shows how animals survive in the wild by blending in, and why spotting them is so tricky unless they move.

FAQs Q: How many deer are in the image? A: Three. One is easy to see, two are well hidden.

Q: Where is the third deer hiding? A: Near the right side, close to the fence post, mostly hidden in the shadows.