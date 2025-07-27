Optical illusion: You are a genius if you can figure out this brain teaser in 10 seconds

Optical illusions have become extremely popular these days. These visual puzzles are vital for improving your attention to detail. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media will challenge your brain to the limit. Only people with a high IQ level will be able to solve this brain teaser.

Optical illusion: Where is the money? The image shows three bags with different statements printed on them. The challenge revolves around guessing which bag is full of money. To solve the brain teaser, you need to identify the bag that contains the incorrect statement. You have 10 seconds to figure out the answer.

Bag A says the money is "not here."

Bag B also says the money is "not here."

Bag C claims the money is "in the 2nd bag.”

The statements make it clear that finding the correct answer is no easy task.

Optical illusion: Hints and solution Brain teasers like this test your IQ and are often a part of competitive exams. The key to solving this kind of optical illusion is to apply logic. The main rule of these puzzles is that only one of the three statements can be correct.

Take a look at the statement on Bag C. It claims that the money is in the second bag. Now, Bag B says that the money is not there. But if C is false, then either B is true or false. B and C cannot be false at the same time. So this means that the statement on Bag B must be true. This leaves only one possibility - Bag A. The money is likely to be in Bag A.

Optical illusions like these are great for testing your ability to see through tricky situations. They can help you come up with out-of-the-box solutions in real life as well.

If you have not managed to solve this brain teaser, do not worry. There are several more you can try out to improve your problem-solving skills.

