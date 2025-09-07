Optical illusion: You have a high IQ and excellent eyes if you can spot 89 in this confusing grid within 10 seconds

Optical illusions are one of the most popular games online. As these brain teasers help one think outside the box, thousands of people around the world have made viral optical illusions their favorite pastime. If you want to test your ability to concentrate and locate hidden objects, we have the perfect challenge for you. In this grid of 98, you must find the number 89. Can you get this done in 10 seconds?

Optical illusion: Find 89 There are several benefits of solving optical illusions. Studies have shown that people who solve optical illusions regularly have a creative approach to tasks. They also feel less stressed and can critically analyse things.

As you look at the given image, you see that the number 98 seems to appear on every box on the grid. 89 is somewhere cleverly hidden among the 98s. People with a high IQ were able to locate 89 within 10 seconds. Do you think you can follow suit?

Hint: It is not in the middle of the optical illusion.

Optical illusion: Answer 89 and 98 are highly identical. You have to be careful to distinguish the numbers in this grid. If you are in a hurry, you will likely overlook the answer. One of the primary conditions of solving these brain teasers is to remain calm.

If you look carefully, the number 89 is located in the 13th column and 5th row of the grid.

FAQs Where is 89 located in the optical illusion? 89 is located in the 13th column and 5th row in the above optical illusion.

Why did so many experienced players fail to locate 89 in the grid? Since 89 and 98 appear highly similar, one must be very careful to distinguish the numbers in this grid. As most people scanned the grid in a hurry, they were unable to crack the puzzle.

What are the benefits of solving an optical illusion? Solving an optical illusion can reduce stress and improve our ability to critically analyse a subject matter.