Optical illusion: Crown yourself as ‘genius of the day’ if you can solve this puzzle

Optical illusions are gaining popularity due to their ability to improve concentration and reduce stress. If you think you are quite an expert at solving brain teasers, we have the perfect challenge to make you feel otherwise. To solve this optical illusion, you just need to find a hidden umbrella. Do you think you can solve it within five seconds?

Optical illusion: Find the umbrella This optical illusion almost looks like a scene out of the 2011 animated movie, Rio. You have many colorful birds, flowers, a green background, and a pristine waterfall. The spotlight is right on a stunning peacock with open feathers. An ordinary umbrella is hidden somewhere in this image. Can you try and spot it within five seconds?

Optical illusion: Answer Besides being vibrant, the given picture has multiple elements. Since there are way too many things for our eyes to observe, many people naturally overlook the umbrella. This is what makes optical illusions fascinating. Often, you miss the object you are looking for, although it is right in front of your eyes.

The umbrella, which has the same colors as the peacock’s feathers, is in the middle of the picture. A few birds are under its shadow.

Benefits of solving brain teasers According to The Sun, brain teasers lead to cognitive stimulation, which strengthens mental flexibility.

Optical illusions give one ample opportunity to analyze the subject matter, which results in improved analytical thinking and memory.

Often, these challenges require us to think outside the box and look beyond mere appearances. As a result, brain teasers simultaneously increase creativity and focus. Ultimately, you can develop ideas that matter.

Last but not least, optical illusions are excellent for reducing stress. You feel less anxiety as you complete these challenges.

FAQs Where is the umbrella located in this optical illusion? The umbrella is in the middle of the image. You can spot a number of small birds under its shade.

Why did players fail to spot the hidden umbrella? As the umbrella has the same colors as the green background and the peacock, many people overlooked it.

