Optical Illusion: You have only 10 seconds to find the wrong spelling in this ‘Cake’ grid

Optical illusions have become the latest fascination of the social media users and the latest viral challenge is no exception. This time, the optical illusion challenges players to spot the misspelt word. This has left thousands scratching their heads.

The optical illusion has drawn attention from users eager to test their observational skills. What seemed like a straightforward spotting task turned out to be far trickier, with many overlooking the subtle transposition of letters.

Optical illusion: The challenge The players, in this optical illusion, must spot the incorrect spelling ‘Ckae’, which is concealed among the sea of correct words ‘cake’. The challenge? Players have only 10 seconds to find the incorrect word. The task seems like a cakewalk, but it is not.

Optical illusion: What to look out for When tackling the optical illusion, the key is to slow down and resist the urge to skim over familiar words. Moreover, instead of scanning the whole image as one, divide it into quadrants to spot the odd word out. The misspelt word “Ckae” looks deceptively similar to “Cake,” so focusing on the placement of the “k” can help you spot the odd word out faster.

Why optical illusions like this work Experts say optical illusions like this play on the brain’s tendency to process words as whole units rather than individual letters. Most readers automatically correct the misspelling without realising it and read ‘cake’ instead of ‘ckae’.

These optical illusions, additionally, captivate attention because it is more than just online fun. They highlight how the human brain interprets information. These optical illusions expose blind spots in our perception and reveal shortcuts our minds use to make sense of the world.