Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can find 28 in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are spreading like wildfire on the internet, including social media platforms. Given their unique ability to test our observation skills, these brain teasers have become a favorite pastime for many across the world. If you like brain teasers, we have the perfect challenge to put your IQ to the test.

Advertisement

All you have to do is find the number 28 in this grid of 82s. While it appears easy, only people with sharp eyes were able to get this done within just 10 seconds of their time.

Optical illusion: Find 28 among 82s At first glance, the picture seems to contain a grid of the number 82. It seems like the number occupies every nook and cranny of the photo. However, a lone 28 is somewhere cleverly hidden among the 82s. All players must do is locate 28 within just 10 seconds of their time.

Optical illusions help people improve their cognitive abilities.

Advertisement

Hint: You will be confused if you focus too much on the center of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer The challenge appears pretty easy initially. However, since 28 and 82 are highly identical, it was difficult for many people to spot 28 within just 10 seconds. In case you missed it by a whisker, there is no need to worry.

Try to scan each column diligently. You will find 28 located in the 11th column and second row of this optical illusion.

Optical illusions help people improve their cognitive abilities. By solving such challenges regularly, you can boost your concentration, memory and other skills.

Advertisement

FAQs Where is 28 located in the optical illusion? It is located in the 11th column and second row of this optical illusion.

Why could so many people not find 28 in this viral optical illusion? Since 28 and 82 appear highly identical, many people could not find the number within 10 seconds in this viral optical illusion.

How do optical illusions help us? Optical illusions teach us to think outside the box and remain calm, which ultimately improves our cognitive agility.