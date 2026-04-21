Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma plays cat and mouse with Heinrich Klaasen for top spot in list of most runs

Abhishek Sharma played cat and mouse with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Heinrich Klaasen for the Orange Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the duo destroyed Delhi Capitals with raining sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Tuesday. The Orange Cap is given to the player with most runs in IPL. Before the start of the game, Klaasen was leading the Orange Cap list with 283 runs.

But Abhishek's 135 not out in just 68 balls raced him stop the table with 323 runs from seven games. The South African tried his best to keep the lead with two fours and a six in the final over bowled by Mukesh Kumar, but Abhishek's single boundary on the fourth ball of the 20th over enough for the Indian open to clinch the cap from his teammate.

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Sent into bat first, Abhishek was in red-hot form as he smashed sixes at will. Despite the departure of his opening partner Travis Head for 37 in the ninth over, the Indian left-hander went on his business with utter disdain to race to his first fifty in 25 balls. He took just 22 balls to complete his second, this registering his second IPL hundred. Notably, his first also came at this venue.

During his stay in the middle, Abhishek smashed 10 fours and 10 sixes. On the other hand, Klaasen remained not out at 37 off just 13 balls in an absolute carnage with three sixes and three fours. The Protea batter currently has 320 runs in his tally.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli and teen Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi occupy the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. In fact, only Abhishek and Klaasen are the two batters with 300-plus runs so far.

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Abhishek's captain Ishan Kishan moved to the sixth place in the list after his knock of 25 runs. RCB captain Rajat Patidar is seventh, followed by Punjab Kings duo Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya at eighth and 10th positions respectively. Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed ninth.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after SRH vs DC

Rank Player Matches Runs Strike Rate Highest Score 1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33 135 not out 2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 7 320 153.11 62 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42 86 4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 247 157.32 69 not out 5 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) 6 246 236.53 78 6 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 7 238 188.88 91 7 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 6 230 212.96 63 8 Copper Connolly (PBKS) 6 223 163.97 87 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 6 223 152.73 77 not out 10 Priyansh Arya (PBKS) 5 211 248.23 93

More records for Abhishek Sharma Additionally, it was the second time Abhishek had struck 10 sixes in a single IPL innings, making him only the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve the milestone more than once. With this effort, Abhishek moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with Virat Kohli among Indian batters.

The innings also saw Abhishek reach another significant milestone, as he completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket. He also completed 2000 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, joining David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson in the elite list.

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In the all-time list, West Indies' Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam (12) and Australian David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joined a group featuring players such as South African duo of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in