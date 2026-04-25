Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi levels KL Rahul with 36-ball hundred during RR s SRH, snatches top spot

In Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his second hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, to regain his top spot in the race for Orange Cap. Sent into bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins -playing his first match in 2026 season - Suryavanshi raced to fifty in just 15 balls (third time in this season) as Rajasthan Royals reached 76/1 in the powerplay.
It was Suryavanshi, who started the onslaught, hitting four consecutive sixes off Praful Hinge in the first over itself. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the third over, Suryavanshi partnered with Dhruv Jurel to take down the opposition bowlers in the first six overs.
However, the Samastipur-born lad got silent in the middle for a bit before launching an attack on Shivang Kumar for a four and a six to get going. It was in the 14th over Suryavanshi smashed fellow Bihar lad Sakib Hussain for two sixes and a four to get into his three figures in style in 36 balls.
Incidentally, Suryavanshi had taken a delivery less against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 when he scored his maiden IPL ton. However, his joy was shortlived as Hussain had the final laugh on the very next ball, trapping the kid in front. during his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five fours and 12 sixes.
In the process, Suryavanshi levelled at 357 runs with Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul at the top of the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. For the unknown, Rahul had gotten his hands on the Orange Cap barely a few hours ago for the first time in this season after becoming the first Indian batter to score a 150-plus in the history of IPL. He scored 152 not out against Punjab Kings.
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Mat
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
|357
|8
|103
|44.62
|234.86
|2
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|357
|7
|152*
|59.50
|187.89
|3
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|328
|7
|81
|54.67
|163.18
|4
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|323
|8
|135*
|53.83
|215.33
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|320
|8
|62
|53.33
|153.11
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.