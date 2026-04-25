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Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi levels KL Rahul with 36-ball hundred during RR s SRH, snatches top spot

Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 103 runs in 36 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to go on level with KL Rahul at the top in the list of IPL 2026 Orange Cap. Suryavanshi is taking the top spot.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Apr 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a six en route to his hundred in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a six en route to his hundred in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
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In Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his second hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, to regain his top spot in the race for Orange Cap. Sent into bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins -playing his first match in 2026 season - Suryavanshi raced to fifty in just 15 balls (third time in this season) as Rajasthan Royals reached 76/1 in the powerplay.

It was Suryavanshi, who started the onslaught, hitting four consecutive sixes off Praful Hinge in the first over itself. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the third over, Suryavanshi partnered with Dhruv Jurel to take down the opposition bowlers in the first six overs.

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However, the Samastipur-born lad got silent in the middle for a bit before launching an attack on Shivang Kumar for a four and a six to get going. It was in the 14th over Suryavanshi smashed fellow Bihar lad Sakib Hussain for two sixes and a four to get into his three figures in style in 36 balls.

Incidentally, Suryavanshi had taken a delivery less against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 when he scored his maiden IPL ton. However, his joy was shortlived as Hussain had the final laugh on the very next ball, trapping the kid in front. during his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five fours and 12 sixes.

In the process, Suryavanshi levelled at 357 runs with Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul at the top of the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. For the unknown, Rahul had gotten his hands on the Orange Cap barely a few hours ago for the first time in this season after becoming the first Indian batter to score a 150-plus in the history of IPL. He scored 152 not out against Punjab Kings.

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Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap during RR vs SRH

RankPlayerRunsMatHSAvgSR
1Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)357810344.62234.86
2KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)3577152*59.50187.89
3Virat Kohli (RCB)32878154.67163.18
4Abhishek Sharma (SRH)3238135*53.83215.33
5Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)32086253.33153.11

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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