Orange is the new black? iPhone 17 orange series craze steals the show, early buyer says ‘I'm Muslim but…’

iPhone 17 Sale in India: The much-awaited iPhone 17 series is finally here in India and fans are going crazy about a particular colour — orange!

Apple commenced the sale of its iPhone 17 on Friday, prompting long queues outside the company's flaship stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple enthusiasts are particularly excited about the orange iPhone, a colour that has been launched for the first time.

The latest Apple launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. These were unveiled globally on September 9, 2025.

Orange iPhone steals the show Several buyers outside the Apple store expressed their excitement about buying the orange iPhone, which was launched today and is gaining attention among enthusiasts.

In Mumbai, a customer said he was waiting for six months to lay hands on the orange iPhone for six months.

“I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I came to know that this colour is going to be launched,” Amaan Memon, a customer from Mumbai, told ANI.

Another buyer in Delhi said that the saffron colour iPhone will be popular in India.

“I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour,” he said, referring to the colour's association with the Hindu sentiments in the country.

Also Read | Skip the queues: 5 Platforms to deliver iPhone 17 series at your doorsteps

“I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm.... This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different,” another Muslim customer said.

A customer named Aman Chouhan purchased two orange iPhones in Mumbai, where people have been waiting since last night in queue.

“I have purchased iPhone 17PRO Max, one is 256GB and the other is 1TB. I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it. It has new features. The orange colour is new,” he told ANI.

His purchase prompted reactions on the social media.

“Nothing says 'life goals' like waiting in line since midnight for a phone that has a new orange color. Forget the world’s problems, who needs sleep, food, or actual priorities when you can flex a 1TB iPhone. Truly, this is how you define success in life,” a user said.

“The bravest Chauhan after Prithiviraj Chuahan,” another said, referring to the buyer's purchase of two iPhones.

Others questioned the point of these queues, asking what the craze was since the smartphones will be availabe after a month as well.

Celebrities hop on orange iPhone trend Celebrities also hopped in on the trend, with Soha Ali Khan faulting her new orange iPhone. “Orange is the new iPhone,” she said, posting a photo of herself with the saffron-hued phone in an Instagram story.

Soha Ali Khan with orange iPhone

Earlier, Apple posted an image of pop singer Dua Lipa with the orange iPhone.

iPhone 17 goes on sale: Queues outside Apple stores Long queues of buyers were seen outside Apple's flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai's BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store.

“I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four units, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models,” a customer was quoted as saying by ANI.