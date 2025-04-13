Orry reveals he starved himself, threw up dinner in toilet before Ozempic: ‘You can’t be fat and famous’

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has opened up about his weight loss journey in a recent interview and revealed the extreme measures he took to shed some kilos when he was over 70kg. He said he wanted to lose weight before becoming famous as one cannot be fat and famous at the same time, in his words.

Orry on his weight loss quest During a candid conversation, Janhvi Kapoor's close friend, Orry seemingly admitted to using the popular medicine Ozempic to speed up his weight loss journey.

In SCREEN’s The Suvir Saran Show, Orry said, "In the beginning of 2023, I was really fat. I was really large—70-something kilos." “This is pre-Ozempic. And it was the year I decided to get famous. But you can’t be fat and famous. That’s not how it works. No one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy on TV," he added.

Orry revealed he skipped meals, and spent nights in the toilet to throw up his dinner meal in an attempt to cut down his calorie intake.

“I really starved myself," he said. “Some days I’d wake up with neck pain because I’d fallen asleep on the toilet after throwing up dinner. But it worked—I lost the weight. Technically it’s cheating, but I did what I had to do."

Orry on Ozempic Justifying his approach to attain fame, he said, "I support cheating—not in games, because then the win doesn’t feel real. But in life? I’m all for it. If you use Ozempic, that’s cheating, but I’d support it. If you’re in love with one person but also another, I’d support it. If you’re a bodybuilder and take steroids, I’d support that too. Do what you got to do to get where you want to get."

Who is Orry? Orry rose to fame when pictures of him and Janhvi Kapoor started surfacing on social media. He became Bollywood’s designated BFF and most specifically, mostly hanging out with star kids like Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, Tania Shroff and more. He became a full-blown internet personality in 2023.

However, his story remains unknown. Who is he, where is he from or who are his parents? The answers are still unknown.

Orry is managed by Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma.

Not just Bollywood, Orry also has connections in Hollywood. He is often seen attending fashion weeks, taking luxury vacations and partying with celebrities across the world. Orry often goes viral with his quirky fashion sense and even his mobile phone covers. He enjoys popularity on social media and also among the paparazzi in India.