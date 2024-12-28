Orry takes a dig at 18% GST on caramel popcorn, says ‘I am 18% GST’ | WATCH

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, takes a dig at the GST Council's decision to tax caramelised popcorn at a higher tax bracket. Netizens reacted as they found the influencer's posts hilarious. Watch…

Instagram influencer and celebrity Orhan Awatramani, also popularly known as "Orry", takes a dig against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's decision on taxing caramel popcorn under the 18 per cent goods and service tax (GST) bracket.

Posting a video on the social media platform Instagram on December 26, Orry jokingly wrote, “It's because I am sweet. 18 per cent GST."

"Here we have namkeen popcorn, and here we have non-namkeen popcorn. One is 5 per cent GST and the other is 18 per cent GST. I am also 18 per cent GST," said the influencer in the video.

Orry also posted a comment mocking the popcorn tax decision saying that caramel popcorn is injurious to “financial health", according to his post. The post went viral on social media gathering over 7 million views and over 231,000 likes from his followers and other people on the social media platform.

Netizen reactions People on the social media platform found Orry's take on the finance ministry's decision hilarious, and they supported the influencer. Some people, like Susmita Patra, joked about how Nirmala Sitharaman now wants to know Orry's location.

"Nirmala wants to know your location," said Patra responding to Orry's post.

Others like Ritik Shah preferred Orry's take on calling caramel popcorn non-namkeen popcorn.

“Nirmala Tai got worry talk about taxes," said Riya, a social media user, highlighting how the talk of the town taxes on popcorn has drawn the attention of non-finance Instagram influencers.

Popcorn Tax The GST Council meeting conducted on December 21 concluded that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax, whereas caramelised popcorn will attract an 18 per cent GST.

The tax rate on popcorn has not changed, and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation on popcorn.

This decision fueled a social media flood of memes on the topic of GST on popcorn.