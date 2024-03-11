Oscar 2024: The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award ceremony began at 4:30 AM (India time). Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time.

"Oppenheimer" led the way with 13 nominations in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, including both supporting roles and cinematography.

The movie eventually turned out to be a dominant force even in terms of wins as Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy Best Actor, also winning Best Picture.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For" — Barbie

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!