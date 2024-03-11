Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 09:33:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.35 -1.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,032.00 -0.71%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,605.15 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 291.25 -0.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,435.25 -0.77%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Oscar 2024: Complete list of winners; Oppenheimer dominates with Best Picture; Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy win
BackBack

Oscar 2024: Complete list of winners; Oppenheimer dominates with Best Picture; Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy win

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Oscar 2024: 'Oppenheimer' dominated with 13 nominations and multiple wins, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Check out the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards.

Cillian Murphy reacts as 'Oppenheimer' wins the Oscar for Best Picture during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS/Mike Blake)Premium
Cillian Murphy reacts as 'Oppenheimer' wins the Oscar for Best Picture during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Oscar 2024: The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award ceremony began at 4:30 AM (India time). Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time.

"Oppenheimer" led the way with 13 nominations in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, including both supporting roles and cinematography. 

Oscars 2024 LIVE updates

The movie eventually turned out to be a dominant force even in terms of wins as Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy Best Actor, also winning Best Picture.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Also Read: Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer fails to…,’ netizens react with memes and jokes

Best Actress

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Also Read: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress: Oscars Update

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Also Read: Barbie Oscar nominations: Netizens react as director Greta Gerwig, actor Margot Robbie get snubbed. ‘Literally the plot’

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For" — Barbie

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App