Oscar 2024: 'Oppenheimer' dominated with 13 nominations and multiple wins, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Check out the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards.

Oscar 2024: The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award ceremony began at 4:30 AM (India time). Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time.

"Oppenheimer" led the way with 13 nominations in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, including both supporting roles and cinematography.

Oscars 2024 LIVE updates The movie eventually turned out to be a dominant force even in terms of wins as Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy Best Actor, also winning Best Picture.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best Picture Oppenheimer

Best Director Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Best Actor Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Best Actress Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography Oppenheimer

Best Production Design Poor Things

Best Visual Effects Godzilla Minus One

Best Costume Design Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Poor Things

Best Sound The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing Oppenheimer

Best Original Score Oppenheimer

Best Original Song "What Was I Made For" — Barbie

Best International Feature Film The Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Animated Feature Film The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short Film War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature Film 20 Days in Mariupol

