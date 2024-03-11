Oscar 2024: The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award ceremony began at 4:30 AM (India time). Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time.
"Oppenheimer" led the way with 13 nominations in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, including both supporting roles and cinematography.
Oscars 2024 LIVE updates
The movie eventually turned out to be a dominant force even in terms of wins as Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy Best Actor, also winning Best Picture.
Check out the complete list of winners:
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Also Read: Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer fails to…,’ netizens react with memes and jokes
Best Actress
Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Also Read: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress: Oscars Update
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Poor Things
Also Read: Barbie Oscar nominations: Netizens react as director Greta Gerwig, actor Margot Robbie get snubbed. ‘Literally the plot’
Best Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One
Best Costume Design
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Zone of Interest
Best Film Editing
Oppenheimer
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For" — Barbie
Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest (UK)
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Live-Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop
Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!