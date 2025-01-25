The much-awaited Oscar nominations were finally made on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the ravaging Los Angeles fire.

While some nominees were evident as day, some came as a surprise. However, more than these surprise entries, some names were omitted from the 97th Academy Awards nominees.

Check the full list of who missed it and who made it to the Oscar nominees:

Oscar 2025: Surprise Nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) for Best Supporting Actress

I’m Still Here for Best Picture

The Apprentice: Sebastian Stan for Best Actor and Jeremy Strong for Best Supporting Actor

The Substance: Best Picture, Demi Moore for Best Actress, Coralie Fargeat for Best Director Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Oscar 2025: Snubs Sing Sing misses for Best Picture

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part II) for Best Director

No nomination for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers

Nicole Kidman for Best Actress

Angelina Jolie (Maria) for Best Actress

Tilda Swinton for Best Actress

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) for Best Actress

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez) for Best Supporting Actress

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) for Best Supporting Actor

No nomination for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light

Despite 10 nominations for his film, Conclave, Edward Berger was not included among the Best Director nominees

When and where to watch Oscar 2025? Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

Who will host Oscar 2025? Comedian Conan O'Brien, a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

O'Brien said the show's organizers “want to be sensitive to what's happened” to residents of LA as people questioned whether the Oscars should be cancelled but its organizers say they will transform the show in a way that "unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”