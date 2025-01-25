Oscar 2025: As Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez faced snub at Academy Awards, Demi Moore was in for a surprise; check list

The much-awaited Oscar nominations were finally made on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the ravaging Los Angeles fire.
While some nominees were evident as day, some came as a surprise. However, more than these surprise entries, some names were omitted from the 97th Academy Awards nominees.
Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.
Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.
Comedian Conan O'Brien, a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.
O'Brien said the show's organizers “want to be sensitive to what's happened” to residents of LA as people questioned whether the Oscars should be cancelled but its organizers say they will transform the show in a way that "unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”
He also shared that he's still unable to live in his home due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.