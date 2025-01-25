Oscar 2025: As Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez faced snub at Academy Awards, Demi Moore was in for a surprise; check list

The 97th Academy Awards nominations are stirring controversy with unexpected nominees and notable omissions. As the ceremony approaches, comedian Conan O'Brien promises a transformative show amidst the backdrop of Los Angeles wildfires. Discover who made the cut and who was left out in this year's nominations.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Jan 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Advertisement
(FILES) An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

The much-awaited Oscar nominations were finally made on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the ravaging Los Angeles fire.

While some nominees were evident as day, some came as a surprise. However, more than these surprise entries, some names were omitted from the 97th Academy Awards nominees.

Check the full list of who missed it and who made it to the Oscar nominees:

Also Read | Oscar 2025: Where to watch Emilia Pérez, Anuja, and more nominated films on OTT?

Oscar 2025: Surprise Nominees

  • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) for Best Supporting Actress
  • I’m Still Here for Best Picture
  • The Apprentice: Sebastian Stan for Best Actor and Jeremy Strong for Best Supporting Actor
  • The Substance: Best Picture, Demi Moore for Best Actress, Coralie Fargeat for Best Director

Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Advertisement
Also Read | Oscar nominations 2025: Check full list of oscar nominees

Oscar 2025: Snubs

  • Sing Sing misses for Best Picture
  • Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part II) for Best Director
  • No nomination for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers
  • Nicole Kidman for Best Actress
  • Angelina Jolie (Maria) for Best Actress
  • Tilda Swinton for Best Actress
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) for Best Actress
  • Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez) for Best Supporting Actress
  • Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) for Best Supporting Actor
  • No nomination for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light
  • Despite 10 nominations for his film, Conclave, Edward Berger was not included among the Best Director nominees

Also Read | Oscars 2025: When and where to watch, nominations, host and other key details

When and where to watch Oscar 2025?

Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

Advertisement

Who will host Oscar 2025?

Comedian Conan O'Brien, a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

O'Brien said the show's organizers “want to be sensitive to what's happened” to residents of LA as people questioned whether the Oscars should be cancelled but its organizers say they will transform the show in a way that "unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

Advertisement

He also shared that he's still unable to live in his home due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsOscar 2025: As Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez faced snub at Academy Awards, Demi Moore was in for a surprise; check list
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 08:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts