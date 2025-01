Oscar 2025: Where to watch Emilia Pérez, The Substance, Anuja and more nominated films on OTT?

Oscar 2025: The Academy Awards for the 97th Oscars were announced after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Leading the charge is Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language film which has earned 13 nominations, followed by Wicked, Brutalist.

With the 2025 Oscars still a month away, it's the perfect time to watch the nominated films, many of which are available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, a Spanish language, French-made film, dominated the nominations with a leading 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar. The film also landed nominations for directing, original screenplay, two of its songs and for Zoe Saldaña

Viewers outside of India can catch the Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez movie on Netflix, while in India, it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

Anuja The New Delhi-set short film from directors Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai is pitted against "A Lien," "I'm Not a Robot," "The Last Ranger," and "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent" in the in the Live Action Short category. The the Oscar-nominated short film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, will make its streaming debut exclusively on Netflix.

The Substance on OTT Subtance, which has been nominated in five categories including Best Picture, Best Actress, Director, Original Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling is also available on OTT to watch. Recently, Demi Moore had won the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award. The French director Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, sparked intense discussions for its bold storytelling and graphic visuals. Featuring Moore as the lead, the movie explores society’s obsession with beauty standards through a mix of horror, sci-fi and blood-soaked drama. You can currently watch The Substance on MUBI or the MUBI Amazon Channel or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Wicked The film, which has received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The plot revolves around Erivo who plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart. Their rivalry, which transforms into a profound friendship, lies at the heart of the film's story. Additionally, the sequel, Wicked: For Good, is set to release in November. To catch Wicked on OTT, you can rent it out on Amazon Prime Video.

