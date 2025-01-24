Oscar Nominations 2025: Academy Awards for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.
Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backed short film ‘Anuja’, set in New Delhi, also bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards.
A surprising miss for the nomination was Angelina Jolie, who played the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's ‘Maria’.
