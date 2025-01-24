Oscar Nominations 2025: Academy Awards for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

Leading the way is Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backed short film ‘Anuja’, set in New Delhi, also bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Here is the complete list of 97th Oscar nominees: Best picture Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress Demi Moore, The Substance

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here A surprising miss for the nomination was Angelina Jolie, who played the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's ‘Maria’.

Best Actor Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez, however, was not in luck for the nomination against her co-star, who had more momentum.

Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Director Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Original Song El Mal from Emilia Pérez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late Original Score The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Conclave

Wicked

The Wild Robot Best Sound A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot Animated Film Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot International Film I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia Cinematography The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu Original Screenplay Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance Adapted Screenplay A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing Documentary Feature Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane Live Action Short Film A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Animated Short Film Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck! Documentary Short Film Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra Visual Effects Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked Production Design The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked Film Editing Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked Makeup and Hairstyling A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked Costume Design