Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, nominated for Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025 Nominees (Updating Live): Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, has received a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025. The Oscar 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday. Notably, Guneet Monga has earlier won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, at the 95th Academy Awards, in 2023.
The short film Anuja, nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025, was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit organisation founded by Mira Nair's family to support street and working children.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are the executive producers for the film.
The project also involved Shine Global, known for its Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films. Among its producers are Mindy Kaling and Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor, who joined the team to further bolster the film's impact.
Netflix has announced that Anuja will soon be available on the platform.
Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves, narrates the story of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. The short film centers on the nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak.
Anuja stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.
Oscar 2025 Nominations
Emilia Perez has taken the Oscars by storm and earned 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in history. The film now joins the ranks of cinematic giants like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which received 14 nominations.
Take a look at full list of Oscar 2025 nominees
Take a full list of nominees here:
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jeremy Strong, Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Substance
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
Vermiglio
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Daughters
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Once Upon a Time in Ukraine
A Swim Lesson
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Anuja
Dovecote
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
A Beautiful Man
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)
BEST SOUND
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST FILM EDITING
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Better Man
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked