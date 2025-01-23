Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, nominated for Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025 Nominees (Updating Live): Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, has received a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025. The Oscar 2025 nominations were announced on Thursday. Notably, Guneet Monga has earlier won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, at the 95th Academy Awards, in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The short film Anuja, nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025, was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit organisation founded by Mira Nair's family to support street and working children.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are the executive producers for the film.

The project also involved Shine Global, known for its Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films. Among its producers are Mindy Kaling and Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor, who joined the team to further bolster the film's impact.

Netflix has announced that Anuja will soon be available on the platform.

Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves, narrates the story of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. The short film centers on the nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak.

Anuja stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.

Oscar 2025 Nominations Emilia Perez has taken the Oscars by storm and earned 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in history. The film now joins the ranks of cinematic giants like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which received 14 nominations.

Take a look at full list of Oscar 2025 nominees

BEST PICTURE Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

BEST ACTOR Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jeremy Strong, Apprentice

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Substance

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM Emilia Pérez

Flow

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

Vermiglio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Daughters

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine

A Swim Lesson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT Anuja

Dovecote

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST ORIGINAL SONG Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)

BEST SOUND A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Better Man

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II