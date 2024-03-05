Oscars 2024: When and where to watch live streaming online? Check nominees, and more
2024 Oscar nominations include Best Picture nominees like 'The Holdovers' and 'Oppenheimer'. Categories range from Best Actor to Best Documentary Feature Film. Leading Actress nominees include Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone.
Oscars 2024: The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message