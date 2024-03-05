Active Stocks
Oscars 2024: When and where to watch live streaming online? Check nominees, and more

Livemint

2024 Oscar nominations include Best Picture nominees like 'The Holdovers' and 'Oppenheimer'. Categories range from Best Actor to Best Documentary Feature Film. Leading Actress nominees include Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone.

View of the statues of J. Robert Oppenheimer (L) and Brigadier General Leslie R. Groves Jr. near the Fuller Lodge in Manhattan Project National Historical Park, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, on February 20, 2024. Christopher Nolan's $1 billion-grossing 'Oppenheimer' hasn't just lined the pockets of Hollywood studio executives -- it has also brought an unexpected windfall to the secretive community of Los Alamos. The movie, the clear frontrunner to win best picture at the Oscars on March 10, tells the story of the invention of the atomic bomb. Since the film's release last July, tourists have been flocking to sites like the Oppenheimer House, and Fuller Lodge, where nuclear scientists held parties to celebrate their success in building the bomb. Visitor numbers leapt by 68 percent last year, town officials say. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Oscars 2024: The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host for the second consecutive year, marking his fourth time hosting the prestigious ceremony. A biopic centred on Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has garnered nominations in 13 categories, including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

Everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for Oscars 2024:

The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST. You can watch the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March 2024.

Also Read: 2024 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list here

Below are the nominations for Oscars 2024:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Other categories include Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Documentary Short Film.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role are:

Annette Bening for "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller for "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan for "Maestro"

Emma Stone for “Poor Things"

The nominees for Best Cinematography are:

"El Conde" – Cinematography by Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" – Cinematography by Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" – Cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" – Cinematography not provided.

The nominees for Best Directing are:

"Anatomy of a Fall" directed by Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon" directed by Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest" directed by Jonathan Glazer.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST
