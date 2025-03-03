Auren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian attended Chanel’s 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Both women were accompanied by Lauren’s fiancé and tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, who made a striking impression in coordinated black outfits.

As reported by the Associated Press, the patio of the iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel was filled with Hollywood stars for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner on Saturday, the last event before the 97th Academy Awards.

Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian have been spotted together multiple times in recent months. The Daily Mail reported that the two chatted like “old high school friends” at the Chanel pre-Oscars event.

“Kim adores Lauren because she has no pretensions,” a source shared with The Daily Mail.

“She’s a completely down-to-earth, relatable woman who never tries to outshine Kim and is always ready with a compliment.”

Oscars 2025 Despite the long day ahead and the anticipation of the upcoming awards show, everyone was in high spirits, ready to celebrate. Oscar nominees at the event included Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Ralph Fiennes, and Fernanda Torres.

The 97th Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien. This will be O'Brien's first time hosting the Oscars. O'Brien, who has previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006, is expected to bring his signature wit and humour to the grand stage, making the event an unforgettable experience for film enthusiasts.

How to watch Oscars 2025 in India?

In India, audiences can watch the prestigious ceremony live on Star Movies and JioHotstar from 5:30 am IST onwards. The awards show will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage.