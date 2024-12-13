Oscars 2025 is all set to make history as Hollywood's biggest night embraces a digital audience. The upcoming instalment of the Academy Awards show will be telecasted live alongside its traditional cable broadcast.

This marks a first for the Oscars, which will now be accessible for those who prefer tuning in through streaming services.

When and where to watch? Oscars, which have long captured the attention of millions, can now be streamed digitally on the OTT platform Hulu. Oscars 2025 will also be broadcast traditionally on ABC.

It is scheduled for 2 March 2025. The ceremony will commence with red carpet coverage at 6:30 PM ET (5:00 AM the next day in India) and lead directly into the main event at 7:00 PM ET.

The earlier start time reflects the Academy's recognition of audience preferences for more timely broadcasts. The show started at 8 PM ET in previous years, leading some fans to miss key moments.

What does this mean for the audience? For the loyal audience, this means they won’t have to scramble for antennas or local channels to watch Hollywood’s biggest night; they can simply use their Hulu subscriptions.

The event will be accessible to audiences globally, not just those tuning in domestically. With broadcasts reaching over 200 territories worldwide, viewers can share in the glamour and excitement of Oscars night.

Why are the Oscars streaming online in 2025? The decision to introduce live streaming reflects viewers' changing media consumption habits. This development has been met with enthusiasm, as it acknowledges the audience of cord-cutters who increasingly seek online options.

By airing simultaneously on Hulu, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aims to maximize viewership and engage younger demographics who favour digital platforms.

Who will host 2025 Oscars? Comedian Conan O'Brien, a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars 2025 for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.