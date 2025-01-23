The 97th Academy Awards or Oscars, as it is popularly known, will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The venue for the Oscars 2025 is the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast LIVE in over 200 territories worldwide.

The Oscars are hosted to honour the movies that were released in the previous year. Oscars 2025 will be honoring movies released in 2024.

Where to watch Oscars 2025? The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast LIVE on ABC and distributed globally. It will be telecast LIVE alongside its traditional cable broadcast. Also note that a LIVE broadcast marks a first for the Oscars.

When to watch Oscars 2025 in India? The Oscars will air LIVE on ABC on March 2, 2025 – a Sunday – at 7 pm ET (5:30 am India time).

The official live red carpet show will air at 6:30 pm ET (5 am India time).

Who will host the Oscars 2025? Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 97th Academy Awards. It will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the broadcast, the official statement read.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” announced Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

They said, “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

NOMINEES FOR OSCARS 2025 Best Picture Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Best Actor Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Paul Mescal for The Nickel Boys

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best Actress Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore for The Substance

Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor Willem Dafoe for Poor Things

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Barry Keoghan for Saltburn

Charles Melton for May December

Jacob Elordi for Priscilla

Best Supporting Actress Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Jodie Comer for The Bikeriders

Julianne Moore for May December

Vanessa Kirby for Napoleon

Best Cinematography Roger Deakins for Empire of Light

Greig Fraser for Dune: Part Two

Linus Sandgren for The Nickel Boys

Bradford Young for The Brutalist

Mandy Walker for Emilia Pérez

Best Film Editing Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Walker for Dune: Part Two

Sarah Broshar for The Nickel Boys

Andrew Weisblum for The Holdovers

Tom Cross for La La Land Redux

Best Original Score Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two

Nicholas Britell for Poor Things

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Stars

Jonny Greenwood for May December

Hildur Guðnadóttir for The Substance

Best Production Design Adam Stockhausen for Killers of the Flower Moon

Patrice Vermette for Dune: Part Two

Fiona Crombie for Poor Things

Maria Djurkovic for The Brutalist

Sarah Greenwood for Wicked

Best Costume Design Jacqueline West for Dune: Part Two

Alexandra Byrne for Poor Things

Ruth E. Carter for Wicked

Janty Yates for Napoleon

Jenny Beavan for Saltburn

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Donald Mowat, Eva Von Bahr, and Love Larson for Dune: Part Two

Naomi Donne and Joel Harlow for Poor Things

Adrien Morot and Annabelle Beauchamp for The Brutalist

Linda Dowds and Stephanie Ingram for Napoleon

Camille Friend and Louisa Anthony for Wicked

Best Sound Mark Mangini, Theo Green, and Doug Hemphill for Dune: Part Two

David Wyman and Glenn Freemantle for The Nickel Boys

Ren Klyce, Paul Massey, and David Parker for Killers of the Flower Moon

Simon Hayes and Oliver Tarney for Napoleon

Christopher Scarabosio and Richard Flynn for Poor Things

Best Visual Effects DNEG Team for Dune: Part Two

ILM Team for Napoleon

Wētā FX Team for The Substance

Framestore Team for Poor Things

MPC Team for The Nickel Boys

Best Animated Feature Wish

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Peasants

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Best International Feature Film

La Chimera (Italy)

The Taste of Apples (Taiwan)

Godland (Iceland)

The Zone of Interest (Poland)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Best Documentary Feature 20 Days in Mariupol

The Pigeon Tunnel

Common Ground

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Best Documentary Short Subject The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Remember Me

As Far as They Can Run

Haulout

Best Animated Short Film The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Best Live-Action Short Film Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen for Conclave

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts for Dune: Part Two

Ethan Hawke for Wildcat

Colman Domingo and Michael Sarnoski for The Nickel Boys

Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth for Killers of the Flower Moon

Writing (Original Screenplay) Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Emerald Fennell for Saltburn

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou for Poor Things

Sofia Coppola for Priscilla

Best Original Song "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

"Beyond" from Moana 2

Best Animated Short Film Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short Film A Lien

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger