The 97th Academy Awards or Oscars, as it is popularly known, will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The venue for the Oscars 2025 is the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast LIVE in over 200 territories worldwide.
The Oscars are hosted to honour the movies that were released in the previous year. Oscars 2025 will be honoring movies released in 2024.
The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast LIVE on ABC and distributed globally. It will be telecast LIVE alongside its traditional cable broadcast. Also note that a LIVE broadcast marks a first for the Oscars.
The Oscars will air LIVE on ABC on March 2, 2025 – a Sunday – at 7 pm ET (5:30 am India time).
The official live red carpet show will air at 6:30 pm ET (5 am India time).
Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 97th Academy Awards. It will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the broadcast, the official statement read.
“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” announced Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.
They said, “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Sean Baker for Anora
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
Paul Mescal for The Nickel Boys
Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore for The Substance
Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here
Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
Willem Dafoe for Poor Things
Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
Barry Keoghan for Saltburn
Charles Melton for May December
Jacob Elordi for Priscilla
Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Jodie Comer for The Bikeriders
Julianne Moore for May December
Vanessa Kirby for Napoleon
Roger Deakins for Empire of Light
Greig Fraser for Dune: Part Two
Linus Sandgren for The Nickel Boys
Bradford Young for The Brutalist
Mandy Walker for Emilia Pérez
Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers of the Flower Moon
Joe Walker for Dune: Part Two
Sarah Broshar for The Nickel Boys
Andrew Weisblum for The Holdovers
Tom Cross for La La Land Redux
Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two
Nicholas Britell for Poor Things
Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Stars
Jonny Greenwood for May December
Hildur Guðnadóttir for The Substance
Adam Stockhausen for Killers of the Flower Moon
Patrice Vermette for Dune: Part Two
Fiona Crombie for Poor Things
Maria Djurkovic for The Brutalist
Sarah Greenwood for Wicked
Jacqueline West for Dune: Part Two
Alexandra Byrne for Poor Things
Ruth E. Carter for Wicked
Janty Yates for Napoleon
Jenny Beavan for Saltburn
Donald Mowat, Eva Von Bahr, and Love Larson for Dune: Part Two
Naomi Donne and Joel Harlow for Poor Things
Adrien Morot and Annabelle Beauchamp for The Brutalist
Linda Dowds and Stephanie Ingram for Napoleon
Camille Friend and Louisa Anthony for Wicked
Mark Mangini, Theo Green, and Doug Hemphill for Dune: Part Two
David Wyman and Glenn Freemantle for The Nickel Boys
Ren Klyce, Paul Massey, and David Parker for Killers of the Flower Moon
Simon Hayes and Oliver Tarney for Napoleon
Christopher Scarabosio and Richard Flynn for Poor Things
DNEG Team for Dune: Part Two
ILM Team for Napoleon
Wētā FX Team for The Substance
Framestore Team for Poor Things
MPC Team for The Nickel Boys
Wish
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Peasants
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Best International Feature Film
La Chimera (Italy)
The Taste of Apples (Taiwan)
Godland (Iceland)
The Zone of Interest (Poland)
Perfect Days (Japan)
20 Days in Mariupol
The Pigeon Tunnel
Common Ground
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
How Do You Measure a Year?
Remember Me
As Far as They Can Run
Haulout
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen for Conclave
Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts for Dune: Part Two
Ethan Hawke for Wildcat
Colman Domingo and Michael Sarnoski for The Nickel Boys
Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth for Killers of the Flower Moon
Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch for Anora
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
Emerald Fennell for Saltburn
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou for Poor Things
Sofia Coppola for Priscilla
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
"Beyond" from Moana 2
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
A Lien
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
