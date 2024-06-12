Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down during an interview with Piers Morgan, says ’left with no money’

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey broke down in tears in a recent interview with Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the interview, Spacey revealed that his Baltimore house has been foreclosed on and will be sold at an auction. As per Variety report, Spacey during the interview also revealed that he has to pay ‘many millions’ of dollars in legal fees from his sexual misconduct trials.

Also Read: Rare two-headed snake spotted in US zoo; video goes viral | Watch When Piers Morgan asked where he currently resides, Spacey, coudlnt hold back his tears and broke down. He said, “It's funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage."

He added, “So the answer to that question is, I'm not sure where I am going to live now. But I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting 'House of Cards' there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can't pay the bills that I owe.”

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.



Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy?



Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.



Morgan: How much money do you have?



Spacey:… pic.twitter.com/E9ZQB7B9Xn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

When Piers Morgan asked Spacey on if he is facing bankruptcy, he replied, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today."

When he was asked on how mych money does he have, shockingly he replied, “None.”

Also Read: Is Meghan Markle returning to Suits? Fans speculate as Prince Harry’s wife said, ‘Never say never’ He added, “You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot...Yes [I am in debt]. It's considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions.”

Meanwhile, the oscar winner faced many legal battles since the #MeToo movement in 2017. As per Varierty report, in 2022, a New York jury concluded that he did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was 14. Later, the following year, a UK court found Spacey not guilty of nine sexual assault charges from four complainants. Several other charges and lawsuits have been dropped. Spacey has denied all allegations.

A two-part documentary titled 'Spacey Unmasked' recently aired in the UK and is now streaming on Max. It includes previously unheard testimonies about Kevin Spacey's alleged sexual misconduct, such as a claim that he groped another "House of Cards" actor on set. Speaking about the documentary, Spacey had wrote a post on X saying, “I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings.” In January this year, a US court unsealed a previously locked court documents from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late sexual offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein where Spacey's name was also revealed among other celebrities.