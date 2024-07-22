Hello User
OTT Bigg Boss: Elvish Yadav gets stern warning from Anil Kapoor over 'not funny' joke; here's what happened in Season 3

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Anil Kapoor scolds Elvish Yadav for repeating inappropriate joke on Bigg Boss OTT, leading to apology from the former winner.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, host of the reality digital series Bigg Boss OTT season 3

OTT Bigg Boss 3: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has added his own flavour to the reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 3 during his debut as its host. In a recent episode, Anil rebuked Elvish Yadav, a former winner of the show, for "inappropriate remarks" on Adnaan Shaik, a participant this season.

During his visit to the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode of the celebrity reality show, Elvish called Adnaan "mentally disturbed", making the host of the show angry.

In the Bigg Boss house, Elvish and Faisal Malik were defending their favourite housemates when Faisal called Adnaan a kind-hearted, friendly individual, while Elvish took side with Lovekesh Kataria, dismissing claims that does not stand up for himself.

Anil had asked if Adnaan talks about the outside news, to which Elvish responded with: “Sir maine aapko bola tha na, usko thoda medical issue hai doctor waala, mujhe lagta hai thoda dimaag ka issue hai sir. Kyunki insaan toh ek baari mein maan leta hai baat." Roughly translating to, "I had told you that he has a medical condition, I think there is some mental issue. Because normally people understand if they are told once."

The host got too upset with Elvish's response and schooled him saying the joke is not funny anymore.

"Elvish, see joke ek baar funny hota hai, baar baar nahi. Aap ko kya lagta hai Bigg Boss ne unhe medical procedure follow kiye bagair andar daala hai (Elvish, joke can be funny once, not always. Do you think Bigg Boss has kept him inside the house without following thorough medical procedure)."

Elvish winner replied with an arrogant, "Kara he hoga sir follow (The medical procedure must have been followed)."

Which further angered Anil, who then said why the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is continuting the same joke. “Toh phir main aapko genuinely kuch pooch raha hoon toh aap kyu ghadi ghadi, wohi joke maar rahe ho (Then if I am asking you something genuinely, then why are you repeating the same joke again."

Elvish had then apologised to Anil.

