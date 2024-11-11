OTT must watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harbajan Singh to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show; netizens react

Fans will have hertwarming moment as reunion is on cards on the The Great Indian Kapil Show. Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make a comeback on the show but this time as guest. Sidhu, who was a part of the show before Archana Puran Singh took over, will be back on the comedy stage.

The promo video of the upcoming episode was shared by Sidhu on his official Instagram account. In the caption, the former criketer called it “The Home Run.” The upcoming show is also set to feature Sidhu's wife, along with cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, actress Geeta Basra.

In the promo video, Sidhu is seen sitting on the judge's chair and Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu appears and asks Kapil to ask him to get up from her chair. In the show, Sunil Grover will also be seen playing the role of Sidhu.

Netizens react on Sidhu's entry in the show Reactions poured in as Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Sidhu’s return, flooding social media with enthusiastic messages. One user expressed how much they missed him and said, “Paji plz come back ap k bina woh Mazza nhi atah”

Others joyfully welcomed him back, with comments like "Welcome back Sidhu paaji” while other said, “Absolutely delight to see him back”

Some fans also called him “King” and “Legend” of the show. “The King is back Boss,” one user wrote. “Legend is back,” another added. One user said, “Unexpected collaboration 2024”