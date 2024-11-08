OTT release this week: Citadel Honey Bunny, The Buckingham Murders, Devara, Vettaiyan, and more

This week, several OTT releases including Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Buckingham Murders offer thrilling binge-watch options.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 08:41 AM IST
OTT release this week includes Citadel Honey Bunny, Vettiyan, Devara, The Buckingham Murders, etc.
OTT release this week includes Citadel Honey Bunny, Vettiyan, Devara, The Buckingham Murders, etc.(Bloomberg)

OTT release this week: From action-packed movies to nail-biting thrillers, this week saw several OTT movie releases, making for a perfect binge-watch list for movie buffs from November 8 to November 10. The Buckingham Murders, Citadel Honey Bunny, Vettiyan, Devara, and many other movies and web series were launched this week.

OTT release this week

Here is the list of the top picks from OTT releases for weekend binge-watch.

Citadel Honey Bunny

An interesting extension of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny, was released on OTT platforms on November 7. The series is receiving positive responses on social media and also from criticism. A section of social media users has already declared the movie to be a hit and better than the American TV series Citadel. The TV series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The OTT action thriller features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and shows the story of Nadia Sinh's childhood. The web series has been directed by duo Raj & DK, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem.

The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor's thriller will release on Netflix on November 8. The movie based on a story established in the UK features Kareena Kapoor as an investigation officer who is handling the case of a missing kid.

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13. After its theatrical release, the movie is ready to be streamed online on OTT platforms. Netflix gave an update on ‘The Buckingham Murders OTT’ on Instagram.

Vettiyan OTT release

The Tamil superstar Rajinikanth movie featuring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and seasoned actors like Rana Duggubati and Fahadh Faasil was released on Amazon Prime Video this week. The action movie featuring the Indian cinema industry's superstars is the best pick for the weekend binge-watch list.

Devara OTT release

Telugu movie starring RRR superstar Junior NTR, Shri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan will be available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages on November 8. However, the movie will not be available in Hindi.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOTT release this week: Citadel Honey Bunny, The Buckingham Murders, Devara, Vettaiyan, and more

