OTT releases in 2025: This year, popular web series like Panchayat Season 3, Mismatched Season 3, Heeramandi, Mirzapur, Taaza Khabar, Call Me Bae and many more have captured audiences' attention, thanks to exciting narratives, fresh talent and an eclectic mix of genres. The year 2025 is also set to offer even more exciting content. A range of highly anticipated shows that are lined up includes Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 3 and Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man.

With a mix of drama, suspense, thriller, comedy and more, the upcoming year is expected to be another promising one for Hindi web series.

1. Aryan Khan's unnamed directorial debut Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's unnamed directorial debut is set to release in 2025. The show will be produced by Gauri Khan while it will be created and directed by Aryan Khan. “This 2025, Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for a one-of-a-kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan, created and directed by Aryan Khan," Netflix has announced recently.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Net Worth: From Mercedes GLS 350D to Panchsheel Park property

2. Paatal Lok Season 2 The second season of the much-awaited crime drama 'Paatal Lok', starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag, will also be released in 2025. Recently, Prime Video revealed its poster and announced that the crime drama would be released on January 17. The first season was streamed in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Its success brought nationwide fame to Ahlawat, who emerged as a breakout performer.

3. The Family Man 3 The popular web series, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, is set to stream next year. Reports have stated that the production is slated to wrap up by December while the post-production phase is expected to commence with an estimated duration of 9-12 months. With this, the season might be released anytime next year. Earlier in October, Actor Gul Panag told ANI, “We are busy filming 'Family Man Season 3'. So that should be out in the next couple of months as well as 'Paatal Lok' Season 2.”

4. The Roshans Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan will be featured in The Roshans, which will be released in 2025. The docu-series will be out next year on January 17, 2025, on Netflix. The series promises to take the audience on a journey through the Roshans' lives, struggles and wins.

5. Black Warrant Vikramaditya Motwane, known for Sacred Games and CTRL, is now set to take fans inside the harsh realities of India's most infamous prison, Tihar Jail, with his upcoming web series, Black Warrant. The series marks the debut of Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor. It will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025. The series also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.

Also Read | Top 10 ZEE5 web series released in 2024

6. Delhi Crime Season 3 Following the success of its first two seasons, the third season of the Shefali Shah-led series is likely to be released next year. Earlier in September this year, the Times Of India had reported that the filming of the third season began and was expected to explore the theme of human trafficking. The report also stated that the third instalment is likely to be released in mid-2025 in a two-part series. Along with Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal, the third season will also feature actress Huma Qureshi.

7. The Trial Season 2 The Disney+Hotsar series starring Kajol, which was released in 2023, is likely to make a comeback with season 2. Earlier, in October 2024, the BTS images shared by ZoomTv showed Kajol shooting for the series dressed in a lawyer's attire. The photo also showed her along with veteran actor Asrani. With this, it is anticipated that the series might be released next year.