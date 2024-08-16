OTT releases: From action-thriller ‘The Union’ to anthology ‘Manoranthangal’- keep THESE in your bucket list this week

OTT releases this week if full of fresh content, ranging from romantic-comedy and anthology to a suspense thriller. A peek into the entertainment buzzwords on OTT platforms this week.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published16 Aug 2024, 01:25 PM IST
The OTT line-up this week marks the perfect time to binge-watch some movies and shows this long weekend, as many observe a holiday on Monday too for Raksha Bandhan. Fresh content catering to diverse cinema enthusiasts is available on various OTT platforms, including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, AND ZEE5.

From a romantic comedy and anthology to a suspense thriller, there is something for everyone. Let's have a look at what's in store this week:

Emily in Paris (Season 4, Part 1) - Netflix

The first five episodes of "Emily in Paris" Season 4 have been released. The protagonist Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, is embroiled in emotional struggle involving her feelings for Gabriel  (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount. Following the happenings at Camille Razat and Lucas Bravo's character's wedding, Emily finds herself in turmoil. Meanwhile, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's character Sylvie strives to safeguard her marriage, and Ashley Park's Mindy encounters a financial hurdle on her path to Eurovision.

Manoranthangal - ZEE5

The Malayalam anthology anchored by Kamal Haasan stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and five other superstars in lead roles. Eight legendary filmmakers collaborated to present the nine episodes titled ‘Manorathangal.’ Based in Kerala, the drama encapsulates timeless stories of award-winning author-screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair. It is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Jackpot! - Prime Video

The story line revolves around Katie Kim played by Awkwafina, who portrays as an aspiring actor, emerging as the latest winner of California's Grand Lottery. As per the plot, anyone can claim the multi-million dollar prize if they kill her by sundown. Subsequently, she joins forces with Noel Cassidy, played by John Cen, an inexperienced but resolute lottery protection agent.

Shekhar Home - JioCinema

Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, Kay Kay Menon plays the role of a private detective in this series. The narrative follows Shekhar who navigates through web of unsolvable mysteries. Set in the early 1990s in the town of Lonpur, the plot depicts Shekhar who befriends a middle-aged bachelor named Dr. Jayvrat Sahni portrayed by Ranvir Shorey. The doctor becomes his housemate and ultimately solves cases with Shekhar.

The Union - Netflix

The plot of this action-thriller spy movie revolves around a construction worker from New Jersey named Mike (Mark Wahlberg), who leads an ordinary life until his ex-girlfriend Roxanne makes a comeback in his life. Subsequently, this innocent reunion transforms into a high-stakes intelligence mission.

