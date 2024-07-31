OTT releases in August: New movies, web-series to watch this month; Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and more

OTT releases in August: A number of new movies and web series will be available this month on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published31 Jul 2024, 05:04 PM IST
OTT releases in August: New movies, web-series to watch this month; Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and more

OTT releases in August: A number of new movies, Bollywood and otherwise, and web series will be available on OTT this month. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Dune: Part Two

Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 1

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Plot: Years after Caesar's reign, a young ape embarks on a journey that leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.

Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 2

Indian 2

Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.

Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 2 (may get delayed)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Plot: A woman, suspected of murdering her husband, recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.

Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

Ghudchadi

Plot: The story is about a father and son falling in love with a mother and her daughter.

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar

Genre: Romantic comedy

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 9

Turbo

Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.

Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa

Genre: Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 9

Manorathangal

Plot: It is based on nine stories written by the MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary author in modern Malayalam literature.

Stars: Mohan Lal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil

Genre: Drama

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 15

Kalki 2898 AD

Plot: A modern incarnation of Vishnu comes to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Stars: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 15 (Tentative)

The Deliverance

Plot: Four friends from the city took a week-long canoe trip in rural Georgia to escape their daily lives. What began as a vacation turned into a battle for survival.

Stars: Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 30

Kill

Plot: On a train to New Delhi, commandos clash with robbers, turning the journey into a combat battleground.

Stars: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 30 (Tentative)

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 05:04 PM IST
