Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT releases in August: New movies, web-series to watch this month; Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and more

OTT releases in August: New movies, web-series to watch this month; Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases in August: A number of new movies and web series will be available this month on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

OTT releases in August: New movies, web-series to watch this month; Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and more

OTT releases in August: A number of new movies, Bollywood and otherwise, and web series will be available on OTT this month. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Dune: Part Two

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 1

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Plot: Years after Caesar's reign, a young ape embarks on a journey that leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.

Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 2

Indian 2

Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.

Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 2 (may get delayed)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Plot: A woman, suspected of murdering her husband, recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.

Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

Ghudchadi

Plot: The story is about a father and son falling in love with a mother and her daughter.

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar

Genre: Romantic comedy

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 9

Turbo

Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.

Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa

Genre: Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 9

Manorathangal

Plot: It is based on nine stories written by the MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary author in modern Malayalam literature.

Stars: Mohan Lal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil

Genre: Drama

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 15

Kalki 2898 AD

Plot: A modern incarnation of Vishnu comes to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Stars: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 15 (Tentative)

The Deliverance

Plot: Four friends from the city took a week-long canoe trip in rural Georgia to escape their daily lives. What began as a vacation turned into a battle for survival.

Stars: Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 30

Kill

Plot: On a train to New Delhi, commandos clash with robbers, turning the journey into a combat battleground.

Stars: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 30 (Tentative)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.