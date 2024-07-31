OTT releases in August: A number of new movies, Bollywood and otherwise, and web series will be available on OTT this month. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Dune: Part Two
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.
Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya
Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 1
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Plot: Years after Caesar's reign, a young ape embarks on a journey that leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.
Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: August 2
Indian 2
Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.
Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 2 (may get delayed)
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Plot: A woman, suspected of murdering her husband, recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.
Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 9
Ghudchadi
Plot: The story is about a father and son falling in love with a mother and her daughter.
Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar
Genre: Romantic comedy
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 9
Turbo
Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.
Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: August 9
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.
Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa
Genre: Thriller
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: August 9
Manorathangal
Plot: It is based on nine stories written by the MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary author in modern Malayalam literature.
Stars: Mohan Lal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil
Genre: Drama
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: August 15
Kalki 2898 AD
Plot: A modern incarnation of Vishnu comes to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.
Stars: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 15 (Tentative)
The Deliverance
Plot: Four friends from the city took a week-long canoe trip in rural Georgia to escape their daily lives. What began as a vacation turned into a battle for survival.
Stars: Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 30
Kill
Plot: On a train to New Delhi, commandos clash with robbers, turning the journey into a combat battleground.
Stars: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: August 30 (Tentative)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!