OTT releases in December: Major movies, web series coming on Netflix; Jigra, Amaran, Black Doves and more

Several movies and web series will be released on Netflix this December. Let’s take a look at some of the major OTT releases.
Story: A heartwarming animated comedy based on Richard Curtis’ books, weaving tales of love, loneliness and a big Santa Claus mix-up.
Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope
Release Date: December 4
Story: A gripping action series follows Helen Webb, a spy balancing family and danger as she faces betrayal and the murder of her secret lover.
Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji
Release Date: December 5
Story: A young woman undertakes a risky journey to free her younger brother from a jail in another country. It's a Bollywood action thriller.
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa
Release Date: December 6
Story: A biblical epic about Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus fleeing King Herod’s wrath after a miraculous conception.
Cast: Noa Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren
Release Date: December 6
Story: A festive musical extravaganza with Sabrina Carpenter performing holiday classics, comedic guests and special surprises.
Cast: Sabrina Carpenter and musical guests
Release Date: December 7
Story: Former contestants return to bake holiday treats judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith
Release Date: December 9
Story: The story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his bravery during a counterterrorism operation with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose
Release Date: December 11
Story: A TSA agent must outsmart a blackmailer attempting to smuggle a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight.
Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman
Release Date: December 13
Story: Comedian Michelle Buteau delivers laughs about motherhood, marriage and life in her second Netflix special.
Cast: Michelle Buteau
Release Date: December 31
