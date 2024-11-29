OTT releases in December: Major movies, web series coming on Netflix; Jigra, Amaran, Black Doves and more

Several movies and web series will be released on Netflix this December. Let’s take a look at some of the major OTT releases.

That Christmas Story: A heartwarming animated comedy based on Richard Curtis’ books, weaving tales of love, loneliness and a big Santa Claus mix-up.

Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope

Release Date: December 4

Black Doves Story: A gripping action series follows Helen Webb, a spy balancing family and danger as she faces betrayal and the murder of her secret lover.

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji

Release Date: December 5

Jigra Story: A young woman undertakes a risky journey to free her younger brother from a jail in another country. It's a Bollywood action thriller.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa

Release Date: December 6

Mary Story: A biblical epic about Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus fleeing King Herod’s wrath after a miraculous conception.

Cast: Noa Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren

Release Date: December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Story: A festive musical extravaganza with Sabrina Carpenter performing holiday classics, comedic guests and special surprises.

Cast: Sabrina Carpenter and musical guests

Release Date: December 7

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7) Story: Former contestants return to bake holiday treats judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith

Release Date: December 9

Amaran Story: The story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his bravery during a counterterrorism operation with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose

Release Date: December 11

Carry-On Story: A TSA agent must outsmart a blackmailer attempting to smuggle a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman

Release Date: December 13

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall Story: Comedian Michelle Buteau delivers laughs about motherhood, marriage and life in her second Netflix special.

Cast: Michelle Buteau